Report: Sergio Ramos rejected chance to join Man United ; Chelsea eye move for Ivan Toney

Sergio Ramos rejected chance to join Man United

SERGIO RAMOS snubbed Manchester United before sealing a return to Sevilla. The Spanish defender, 37, left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season after a difficult two years in the French capital. During the summer, he received a number of offers including a reported £17.1million-a-year proposal from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. And SunSport can now exclusively reveal he was also approached by Man Utd – who tabled a bid that was instantly rejected by the Real Madrid legend. Following Raphael Varane’s injury last month, the Red Devils made a late play to sign Ramos as the transfer window prepared to shut. But United were slow to detail the terms of the offer – before they eventually proposed a one-year, £73,000- a-week contract. This was immediately declined by the World Cup winner.

SOURCE: SunSport

Chelsea eye move for Toney

Chelsea are planning to seal yet another transfer as they eye a move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney in January. With only five goals from their four matches in the league, Mauricio Pochettino is considering making one more attacking signing as he wants Brentford forward Ivan Toney in January, according to the Evening Standard. Toney is currently banned from playing for eight months after admitting to 232 breaches of FA betting rules back in May.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

O’Hara urges Spurs to sign Ferguson

Jamie O’Hara think Evan Ferguson is the perfect replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham. “I don’t know where Brighton keep digging these players out from it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s absolutely sensational. He reminds me a lot of Harry Kane. He’s an £80-100 million player. If Tottenham have anything about them, they’ll go all out to get him next summer. Spend that Kane money on him.”

SOURCE: Sky Sports

