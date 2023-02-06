Report: Romano reveals price Arsenal & Chelsea to pay for Declan, Chelsea negotiating Silva renewal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Romano reveals price Arsenal and Chelsea to pay for Declan

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is set to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea leading the way for the England international.

As FootballTransfers revealed, the 24-year-old has set his sights on Arsenal, while it is speculated that Manchester City and Manchester United may move for the Hammer.

David Moyes, Rice’s West Ham manager, he been bullish over what his club will expect by way of a transfer fee for the player, who along with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is set to be one of the most wanted midfielders in the summer.

“Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player,” said Moyes. “He’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham.

“There’s a lot of talk about it and when you see what’s going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that’s for sure, when it comes around.”

What is Declan Rice worth?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, is not as optimistic that West Ham can drive the price so high for a player valued at £59m (€66m) by FootballTransfers.

In a column for CaughtOffside, he said: “I think the price could now be around £90-100m, but it depends on many factors and it’s really too early to predict the final price tag. Arsenal and Chelsea have always been interested but let’s see if Manchester United or Man City will join the race.”

With a contract that expires in 2024, West Ham will be under pressure to sell in the summer given that it is unlikely that their star player will sign a new deal.

Rice’s price is likely to be driven down by the fact that both Bellingham and Caicedo are likely to be subject to interest in the summer by the same clubs chasing the England player. It means that the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have other alternatives to turn to should his price be considered too high.

Chelsea negotiating Thiago Silva renewal

Chelsea are in talks with Thiago Silva over extending the Brazil international’s contract.

Silva arrived at Chelsea from PSG in the summer of 2020 as a free agent and has proven to be one of the club’s shrewdest signings over the course of the last decade.

At 38 years old, Silva has turned out more than 100 times for the Blues and still has an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of €14 million, which is testimony to his ongoing influence at Stamford Bridge.

And Chelsea fans can look forward to seeing him in the heart of their defence for at least one more season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that negotiations are going smoothly over a new deal for the centre-back.

“Chelsea are progressing in talks with Thiago Silva to extend the contract for one more season, valid until June 2024. Discussions ongoing, waiting for green light,” he revealed.

“He is considered a top player and a leader into the dressing room, Chelsea hope to complete the agreement soon.”

Mason Mount contract latest

Earlier in the day, Romano dropped a further update over the future of Mason Mount, whose place in the Chelsea squad is now questioned by a combination of his indifferent form and the string of new arrivals at the club.

On the issue, Romano said: “A lot has been said about Mason Mount’s future again, in particular his role in the team now that Chelsea have spent big money on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

“I’m told negotiations are still ongoing between Chelsea and Mount, so let’s see how the conversation will go in the next weeks and months.

“I think it would be fair to say that automatic starters don’t exist when the competition is that high, he knows he has to perform at the top level to keep his place, but nothing has changed.”

Chelsea are next in action on Saturday, when they travel to face West Ham in the Premier League.

SportsLight12 (

)