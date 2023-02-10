Report reveals Ten Hag stance over permanent Man Utd deals for Sabitzer and Weghorst

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag and his men will be at loggerheads with Leeds United for the second time in less than a week. Both teams played a 2-2 draw during the week.

The Red Devils were active during the winter transfer market as acquired the signature of Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst.

According to reports coming from ESPN, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is open to delivering permanent deals to Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst if they can impress him.

The report has it that the Red Devils signed Sabitzer and Weghorst on six-month loan deals in January as Ten Hag plans to boost his squad.

The report adds that Weghorst has featured seven times in all competitions for Manchester United, finding the back of the net on one occasion in the process while Sabitzer has made just two appearances since making a move to Old Trafford. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

Maxonarts (

)