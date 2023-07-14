Report: Randal Kolo Muani not interested in being a Plan B at Manchester United

According to l’Equipe, Manchester United has identified Randal Kolo Muani as a possible striker replacement, but the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker is not keen in having a ‘Plan B’ at Old Trafford.

United are desperate for a genuine No.9, with last season’s 30-goal top scorer Marcus Rashford doing his best work on the left wing and no one signed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes.

This summer, the Red Devils have been linked with a number of forwards, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Harty Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, as well as Atalanta and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund.

When United comes calling, the asking price of a transfer target routinely rises, and all three teams have requested for at least €100 million to part ways with their players.

Kolo Muani, for example, is valued at €53. The Frenchman may not be cheap either… However, he may not move at all.

“There are contacts with Manchester United, but nothing more for the time being,” according l’Equipe.

“[Kolo Muani] anticipates interest, but what type of interest? If it’s to serve as a spare tyre, a Plan B in the event that previous negotiations fail, he’s not sure he’ll be interested.”

“He’s not opposed to staying in Frankfurt for another year and getting closer to the end of his contract. He’s already shown that he can compete in the Bundesliga next season. He may stay at a top club for another year as a Plan A.”

Kolo Muani had 15 goals and 14 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season, as well as guiding France to the World Cup final in Qatar, which they lost on penalties to Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the Nantes player, but they have other priorities and are now focused on Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.

