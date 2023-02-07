Report: Premier League manager Jesse Marsch sacked by Leeds United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as the head coach of Leeds United, following seven games without a win for the club. The 1-0 defeat against relegation-battling Nottingham Forest proved to be the last straw, and the American has been relieved of his duties.

Marsch spent less than a year in charge of the club, and was able to keep them in the Premier League last season. But things weren’t panning out well for the man who replaced Marcelo Bielsa, and he has now joined the list of former managers too.

“Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club,” an official statement from Leeds United read.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

It now remains to be seen who becomes the next to take up the Leeds United job. And moreover, whether Marsch will now be considered for the USMNT job, having coached RB Leipzig and Leeds United.

