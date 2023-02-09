Report: Pep Guardiola to let Erling Haaland leave only under one condition

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Diariogol reports that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will allow Erling Haaland to leave the club if he can sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

City reportedly paid City £51 million to acquire Haaland in the summer of 2022. This season, he has scored 31 goals in 28 matches across all competitions, a phenomenal start.

However, according to some reports, the manager and the star forward do not have a close relationship and have trouble communicating. According to reports, despite Haaland’s goals, City’s team performance is struggling.

They are currently five points behind the league leaders Arsenal, having played one game more. The general consensus is that City, despite possessing a world-class forward, are suffering because their other players rely excessively on Haaland.

Haaland specializes in scoring goals by aggressively pursuing opportunities inside the box. He is not the best at maintaining the flow of play or bringing his teammates into the game.

Guardiola prefers his team to attack as a unit, so this could pose a significant problem.

Considering these attributes, it has been reported that Guardiola would rather work with Harry Kane.

The captain of England excels at playing as a false nine, allowing his teammates to get into scoring positions. Furthermore, Kane himself is a lethal finisher when he enters the box.

According to reports, Guardiola is willing to allow Haaland to depart if Kane can be signed. Real Madrid has been linked with a move for Haaland, whereas City spent the summer of 2021 pursuing Kane.

The Premier League recently leveled serious financial charges against Manchester City, accusing them of more than 100 violations. If found guilty, the Cityzens could face punishments ranging from point deductions to expulsion from the league.

In order to balance the books as desired by the Premier League, one of the more severe consequences could be a transfer ban accompanied by a mass exodus of players.

In such a scenario, Manchester City could very well lose Haaland and be unable to sign Kane as a replacement.

SportsLight12 (

)