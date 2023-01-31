Report: Marcel Sabitzer agrees personal terms with Man United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of his deadline day transfer.

The Red Devils opened talks with the German champions for the 28-year-old earlier today and they have since made good progress.

Sabitzer has already accepted a contract offer from United. He is set to travel to Manchester in anticipation of an agreement.

As per Fabrizio Romano, United are expected to sign the Austrian on a five-month loan. Discussions are ‘very advanced’ over the deal.

United recently confirmed a long-term injury for Christian Eriksen. The Dane will be sidelined for around three months after his ankle injury against Reading last weekend.

Eriksen has been a fantastic signing for United with his creativity from midfield and the arrival of Sabitzer will ensure that the club have a like-for-like replacement.

The Austrian was a tremendous performer during his time at RB Leipzig. He averaged a goal contribution in every other game but he has played in his shadows at Bayern.

He has failed to nail down a starting role in the last 18 months, playing just over 2000 minutes. The move to Old Trafford should provide a platform to redeem himself.

It is clear that Sabitzer will be an outright starter from the number eight role. It is a win-win situation as his goal involvements would only boost United’s top-four pursuit.

If the stint is a successful one, United could go on to sign him on a permanent basis. Sabitzer is set to become United’s third signing of the transfer window after Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst.

