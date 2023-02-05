Report: Man Utd stars don’t want Greenwood to return; Isco waiting for offer from Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man Utd stars don’t want Greenwood to return

Manchester United stars don’t want to see Mason Greenwood in their dressing room this season, according to reports, as they are worried it will affect the progress they have made. The 21-year-old had charges of attempted rape, ABH and controlling and coercive behaviour dropped earlier this week. However, he remains suspended by the Red Devils, who are going to conduct their own internal investigation before deciding what to do with Greenwood. According to The Sun, United bosses are still investigating his behaviour – but their stars don’t want to be distracted by the situation.

SOURCE: The Sun

Isco waiting for offer from Everton

Just days ago, Spanish midfielder Isco was all set for a move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin; however, the transfer fell through in the dying moments, according to Sport, with Union stating “We would’ve liked to see Isco in our team, but we have our limits.” Isco is reportedly now waiting for Everton to swoop in and offer him a contract.

SOURCE: Goal.com

Chelsea interested in Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. According to a report from Mirror, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the 24-year-old Napoli striker as well and the Blues have now decided to compete with them for the Nigerian. Osimhen has been in exceptional form this season scoring 15 goals across all competitions for Napoli. He has helped the Italian outfit challenge for the league title and Napoli are currently on top of the Italian league table.

SOURCE: The Mirror

