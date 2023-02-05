Report: Man Utd stars don’t want Greenwood to return; Chelsea join Man City in race for Nwaneri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man Utd stars don’t want Greenwood to return

Manchester United stars don’t want to see Mason Greenwood in their dressing room this season, according to reports, as they are worried it will affect the progress they have made. The 21-year-old had charges of attempted rape, ABH and controlling and coercive behaviour dropped earlier this week. However, he remains suspended by the Red Devils, who are going to conduct their own internal investigation before deciding what to do with Greenwood. According to The Sun, United bosses are still investigating his behaviour – but their stars don’t want to be distracted by the situation.

SOURCE: The Sun

Chelsea join Man City in race for Nwaneri

Chelsea are willing to go head-to-head in a transfer war with Manchester City to sign Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri. And according to Football.London, Chelsea admire the youngster and believe he can complement the club’s new initiative, but they would have to compete with Manchester City for his signature. The Blues have been keeping an eye on the youngster’s situation and may make a move for him if Arsenal are unable to persuade him to stay.

SOURCE: Football.London

Arsenal join Man Utd in race for Ansu Fati

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have joined the race to sign Manchester United target Ansu Fati in the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old is one of the highly-rated youngsters in world football but his position at Barcelona has come under the radar amid his limited first-team football this season. The youngster has been a regular substitute for most of the campaign and Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal are one of the teams that are closely monitoring the Spaniard.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

ASport (

)