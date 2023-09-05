Report: Man Utd confirm Amrabat’s new squad number; Man City target move for Evan Ferguson

Man Utd confirm Amrabat’s new squad number

Manchester United have revealed Sofyan Amrabat’s new jersey number after signing him from Fiorentina on deadline day. The Red Devils have assigned the No. 4 to the Moroccan midfielder following his arrival from Serie A side Fiorentina on loan on deadline day, paying a €10 million (£8.6m/$10.9m) loan fee for Amrabat’s services this season. The club have the option to make the move permanent next summer.

SOURCE: Goal

Man City target move for Evan Ferguson

Manchester City are reportedly targeting £120 million ($150m) rated Evan Ferguson as long-term successor for Erling Haaland. According to inews, City, along with other elite clubs, are closely observing the emergence of Brighton’s 18-year-old talent. His remarkable performances at Amex Stadium, especially after the hat-trick against Newcastle United, have attracted the attention of European elites.

SOURCE: inews

Demarai Gray update

Al-Ettifaq are still pushing to sign Demarai Gray before the transfer deadline expires in Saudi on Thursday, according to reports. Everton are reluctant to sell, but Gray is said to be keen on a £7 million switch.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

ASport (

)