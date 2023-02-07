Report: Man United linked with shock transfer for Betis forward, Iglesias

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A report in Spanish outlet Fichajes suggests that the Premier League side, who are gearing up for a summer of heavy spending, are keen on bringing the 30-year-old Spaniard to Old Trafford.

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo mid-season, Burnley attacker Wout Weghorst was signed on a loan deal, but the move is seen as a stop-gap rather than anything permanent at this stage.

The club have been linked with a number of world-class names ahead of the window in four months, including Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahvovic, and Benjamin Sesko, but it appears that the veteran La Liga forward is also on their list.

Iglesias has netted 44 goals for Real Betis in 145 appearances but he could be used as a supplementary forward with Anthony Martial earmarked for a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

It comes just a month after Real Betis President Angel Haro admitted that the side would be willing to listen to offers for their star striker, amid speculation that Atletico Madrid are said to be keen.

“I have a magnificent relationship with Atletico Madrid, but there has not yet been a formal approach, because they are waiting many movements. If that moment arrives, we will sit down and talk, but always also taking the player into account.

“As always, not only with Borja, when there is an important offer, the first thing that is done here is to talk to the player. It has to be an amount that satisfies the player himself, the club and the buying club,” he added.

“If there is an important offer, we will first have to agree by speaking first with the player.”

Data from FootballTransfers shows that Iglesias currently has an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of €16.7m. If he garners enough attention, we can expect this to rise higher ahead of the window.

SportsLight12 (

)