Report: Man United keen on summer transfer for Diogo Costa, Porto firm on asking price

Manchester United are keen on securing the services of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa during this summer’s transfer window, according to A Bola.

The Red Devils currently have David de Gea as the undisputed starter between the sticks and negotiations are already underway over a new long-term deal.

Despite this, there continues to remain speculation that he could be replaced this summer and A Bola claim that there is definite interest from United in Costa.

However, the Portuguese won’t come for cheap for them. He recently penned a new deal with a €75 million release clause. Porto are set to hold out for the same.

Costa is one of the best young goalkeepers in world football. He has been hugely impressive for Porto this campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets across all competitions.

Despite this, we don’t see him replacing De Gea at United this summer. The Spaniard has been in terrific form once again this season, making several world-class saves.

He has had a few horror moments but overall, the 32-year-old has been hugely consistent. In our view, United should renew De Gea’s deal over spending big on Costa.

De Gea is still one of the world’s best shot-stoppers. He has worked on his passing and mobility in the box this term and truly deserves to pen a new long-term contract.

Hence, the goalkeeping position should not be a priority this summer. Instead, the club should focus on marquee signings for the central midfield and centre-forward roles.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen would take United to the next level but whether they can sign him this summer is a big question mark.

