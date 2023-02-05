Report: Man United eye bargain move for US midfielder Booth, Mason Mount contract talks stall

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United eye bargain move for US midfielder Booth

Taylor Booth could prove to be a transfer target for Manchester United next summer.

The American midfielder is having an excellent season at FC Utrecht and, according to the Daily Mail , is being closely watched by the Red Devils .

It is, of course, questionable whether Manchester United will actually bite next summer. The midfielder signed from Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2022 and quickly managed to make his mark on Utrecht’s play.

It is not surprising that Erik ten Hag has the midfielder on a shortlist. The 21-year-old American has already played 14 times for FC Utrecht this season, scoring two goals and impressing with his all-round play.

The chance that Utrecht will eventually earn big money from the midfielder seems to be increasing by the week.

According to English media, it is very likely that clubs from Italy and Spain will also be knocking on the door for Booth next summer.

Due to the increasing interest, there is a good chance that Manchester United will open channels to Utrecht in the near future. Ten Hag knows the club, of course, and hopes to benefit from it.

Data from FootballTransfers shows that Booth currently has an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of only €200,000. This is partly due to his free transfer last summer. Should interest increase in the coming weeks, there is a good chance that his xTV will explode.

In addition, Utrecht is in no hurry to sell the American youth international. After all, the midfielder has an ongoing contract until mid-2025.

For Booth, it could mean a huge step in his career. The midfielder is still waiting for his debut in the US national team and hopes to earn a cap in the near future. If the call is not forthcoming, Booth can also choose Italy. The Utah-born midfielder also has an Italian passport.

For Booth, a transfer to Manchester United would at least bring him closer to his little brother. Zach Booth has been playing in Leicester City’s youth academy since 2020.

Mason Mount Chelsea contract talks stall

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount’s future is in doubt as the Blues and the player are a long way off reaching an agreement for a new contract.

Mount’s contract expires at the end of next season and he will be free to talk to clubs abroad about a transfer in January 2024 – something Chelsea don’t want to see happening.

The two parties have been in negotiations over a new deal for quite some time but no agreement has been reached, which has been a source of frustration for them.

Negotiations are expected to resume soon to see where it can go, but as of now, it does not look like an agreement is close for a new deal.

Mount currently earns £80,000-per-week but the English midfielder wants to see that wage package trebled, in line with some of the club’s high earners like Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Mail.

The midfielder feels that given Chelsea have been able to invest in new players over both transfer windows under Todd Boehly, he can leverage a significant wage rise for himself.

Being an academy graduate, Mount feels he is an important part of the project and the future of the club and does not want to be taken for granted.

Chelsea have been happy to spend on new talent and even broke the British transfer record in the January transfer window to sign the World Cup’s Young Player of the Tournament, Enzo Fernandez, from Benfica.

In addition to that, they’ve been looking at the long-run with signings such as Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, Noni Madueke from PSV, Benoit Badiashile from Monaco and Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

Amid all that, Mount wants to earn his worth having been a part of major successes in the past, such as the Champions League win in 2021 and wants a deal to represent that.

