Report: Man United Defender Raphael Varane announces his retirement from international football

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football with France today.

The former Real Madrid centre-back quits Les Bleus after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League. He earned 93 caps for his country since his debut in 2013.

Varane also helped his country to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He was one of the squad leaders at the tournament and was tipped to take over from former captain Hugo Lloris. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper retired from international football weeks ago.

However, Varane has faced more physical challenges this season and has decided to step back from the national setup.

“Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” the 29-year-old said ( Le Parisien).

“Each time I wore this special blue jersey, I felt immense pride. The duty to give everything, to play with my heart and to win every time we enter the field.

“I have been thinking about it for several months and decided that it was the right time for me to retire from international football.”

Varane recounted his experiences as a child watching the French national team in the Instagram post. He also talked about winning the World Cup. The former Lens man called it one of the most memorable moments of his career.

Varane will now focus his attention on Manchester United. He started and helped the Red Devils win their EFL Cup semifinal tie against Nottingham Forest yesterday, keeping a clean sheet. They will face Newcastle United in the final.

It is United’s first appearance in a final since their Europa League win in the 2016/2017 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Also, United are up to fourth in the Premier League after 20 games. They remain in the FA Cup and Champions League. It underlines the brilliant job head coach Erik ten Hag has done since joining the club from Ajax.

