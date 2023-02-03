Report: Liverpool ready to raid Chelsea for midfielders

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield next season and Chelsea have more than a few players in the position set to be made available for sale.

Liverpool’s problems in midfield have been pronounced this season.

Each of Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been sidelined by injury this term, and Arthur Melo, who was signed as an emergency stop-gap on loan from Juventus, is yet to kick a ball in anger after a quadricep tear that required surgery.

With Jordan Henderson and James Milner 32 and 37 respectively, the need for rejuvenation in the position is clear.

The Reds have been linked with a blockbuster move for Borussia Dortmund’s nascent England international Jude Bellingham – and the club’s legendary midfielder Steven Gerrard recently said he would fly to Germany himself to persuade him so sign – but a worst ever Premier League campaign under Jurgen Klopp doesn’t help their cause.

With Real Marid and Manchester City circling, alternatives are needed, and Chelsea could provide a pair of them.

According to the Guardian, each of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher will be put up for sale next summer as the Blues look to trim their bloated squad, and the latter two of those could be god fits in central midfield.

“The news will be a blessing for Liverpool with the club in desperate need for reinforcements in midfield,” report the Express. “Kovacic would be a perfect fit with the Croatian more than capable of fitting into Jurgen Klopp’’ workman-like trio while adding impressive technical quality.

“Gallagher is another player who could come under consideration from the Reds.”

The report goes onto suggest that Liverpool would face competition from Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham for Gallagher’s services, but expect to see Liverpool scouts at Stamford Bridge during this season’s run-in.

