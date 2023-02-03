Report: Juventus considers terminating Paul Pogba’s contract; Isco in search of the new club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Juventus consider ‘terminating’ Paul Pogba contract

Manchester United released Paul Pogba in the summer six years after he returned to Old Trafford. Considering the club record £89 million spent on him in 2016, Pogba’s return was largely underwhelming. Pogba re-signed with former club Juventus, and it has not gone at all well. Last weekend Pogba did make Juventus’ bench against Monza, a match in which the Italian giants suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat. He was an unused substitute. And then ahead of a potential debut in the Coppa Italia, manager Massimiliano Allegri explained, The Mail, that Pogba would be unavailable after suffering a setback. Now The Mail report Juventus are considering terminating Pogba’s contract, or attempting to sell him to a club in the US in the summer.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Man Utd make Mason Greenwood squad decision for Premier League after charges dropped

Manchester United have included Mason Greenwood in their squad list – which had to be submitted to the Premier League at 3pm on Thursday. Greenwood had been included on the long list of under-21 players – like he was for the first part of the season. The GMP released a statement on Thursday afternoon that confirmed all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control had been dropped against the forward. The 21-year-old had been suspended with pay by United since he was arrested in January 2022, when the allegations first surfaced. And United will now launch an internal investigation into the next steps following the police statement.

SOURCE: Daily Star

Isco in search of new club

Former Spain international Isco remains on the hunt for a new club and has been offered to a number of Premier League sides, 90min understands. 30-year-old Isco left Real Madrid to join Sevilla last summer but saw his contract terminated in December after a disagreement with management, and it looked as though he was set to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin last month. Union struck a deal to sign Isco but released a statement on Deadline Day accusing the midfielder of changing his demands at the last season, with the move ultimately breaking down as a result. Now, sources have confirmed to 90min that Isco remains on the hunt for employment and his representatives have reached out to a number of English sides over a short-term deal.

SOURCE: 90min

RSport (

)