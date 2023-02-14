Report: Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United with £40 million loss expected

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Both Manchester United and Harry Maguire are in agreement that there needs to be a transfer for the player in the summer. Things have absolutely not gone according to plan for the centre-back since joining from Leicester City for a record £80 million fee.

Although he has been a regular in the England national team under Gareth Southgate, things have been quite poor at Manchester United. And since the start of the season, his place has been taken by Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane. Most of his appearances have been limited to cameos on the pitch.

Maguire recently made only his fifth start in the Premier League this season. He kept a clean sheet against Leeds, but it simply isn’t enough for a player that is approaching 30 and intends to continue with the national team.

As a result, United are resigned to losing him for around half the fee he was signed for. But considering the inconsistent form he has been showing, a bid worth £40 million might be hard to come by as well.

‘It’s not about me, it’s about the club being successful and I want to be a part of it,’ Harry Maguire said.

‘I’m the captain and I put the team miles before myself. Whether I’m playing or not, I want the team to do well.

‘I’m still getting my minutes. Everyone wants to start games, and it’s disappointing when you don’t. You have four international centre-backs at this club and there will always be two who are unhappy. I just have to be ready for when the chance comes.’

