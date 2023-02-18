SPORT

Report: Greenwood Meets Up With Man United Teammates Ahead of Possible Return

Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood is yet to play for the Red Devils since he was charged with attempted rape and coercive or controlling behavior. The 21-year-old was one of the most important players in United’s squad before he was arrested and charged to court. 

He was facing the charges until the crown prosecution service confirmed the withdrawal of the key witness and new evidence meant that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction, which triggered the case to stop.

However, according to the latest report from the Mirror, Mason has held a secret meeting with some members of the squad as he bids to rebuild his relationship with his teammates. Although he is yet to resume training with the squad, he is keen on returning to football action. 

Recall that Manchester United is still conducting an internal investigation into the matter, but United has given the youngster an opportunity for the squad to hear him out. He has also reached out social media to other members of the squad, some of whom are married and have children, but the squad is still focused on the pitch matters.

