Report: Galatasaray Targets Fred As Manchester United Reject Opening Proposal

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Galatasaray has approached Manchester United in hopes of signing Brazilian midfielder Fred. An opening proposal, believed to be in the region of £15 million, has already been submitted. However, it has been swiftly rejected by the English club, who is holding out for £25 million.

Romano suggests that Fred’s departure from Old Trafford is imminent, as Saudi clubs and several Premier League teams, including Fulham, have expressed interest in acquiring his services. Manchester United’s valuation for the player is above Galatasaray’s initial offer, and negotiations are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Fred, who joined Manchester United in 2017 under former manager Jose Mourinho for a hefty £54 million, has struggled to meet expectations due to inconsistencies on the pitch. Despite his underwhelming performances, the Brazilian midfielder has managed to score an impressive 38 goals in 268 appearances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is keen to streamline his squad for the upcoming season and is actively seeking to offload players who do not fit into his system during this summer transfer window.

