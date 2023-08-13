Report: Eden Hazard spotted at Stamford Bridge; Frenkie de Jong rules out move to join Man Utd

Hazard spotted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea hero Eden Hazard was spotted at Stamford Bridge as he watched the Blues draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday. Hazard remains without a club after leaving Real Madrid and he is seemingly still showing his support for the west London giants. According to AS USA, three options are being presented to Hazard in regards to a new club, with a move to either Saudi Arabia or Brazil on the cards. The other option was a possible move to Major League Soccer, with the 32-year-old reportedly deciding a move to the United States is his preferred destination.

SOURCE: Daily Express

De Jong rules out United

Frenkie de Jong has ruled out the possibility of speculation about a potential transfer to Manchester United. Speaking to El Periodico, De Jong has confirmed that he wants to spend the rest of his career at Barcelona. He said: “Barca is the club of my life. I want to spend my whole life here. I never wanted to leave despite the financial situation of the club last summer. “I’ve always been a Barca fan since I was a kid. This is the club of my dreams.”

Keys not convinced by Onana

Richard Keys believes Andre Onana will cost Manchester United points this season. Onana joined in a £47m move from Inter Milan, replacing David de Gea as United’s first-choice stopper. But Keys isn’t convinced he will be able to fill the Spaniard’s boots… Keys said: “I think the new keeper will cost them as many points as De Gea used to save them.”

