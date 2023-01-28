Report: Chelsea set to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon, Martinelli agrees new deal with Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea set to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Olympique Lyonnais to sign Malo Gusto, according to RMC Sport. The Frenchman will finish the season with Lyon before joining the Blues in the summer.

Chelsea have been searching for a right-back to provide competition for Reece James. He is one of the best defenders in the world but is injury prone. The Blues have been linked with Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro and Olympique Marseille’s Jonathan Clauss, but settled on Gusto.

The 19-year-old joined Lyon’s academy in 2016. He was initially an attacking midfielder but switched to right-back when an age group above needed a defender.

Gusto made his senior team debut in the 2020/21 season, replacing Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

He has made 54 appearances for Lyon, assisting six goals. He has recorded one assist for Les Gones in 15 appearances this season.

Gusto is raw, but there are plenty of positive elements to his game. He can be naive defensively but is a constant threat when he joins the attack.

Chelsea will enjoy his ability to skip past players and whip in dangerous crosses for attackers.

The Blues are stockpiling young talents under their new owners. They invested heavily in several prospects including Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiahile, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke.

The London club will now spend the last few days of the transfer window searching for midfield reinforcements.

They are ready to return for Enzo Fernandez and are keeping an eye on Arsenal’s negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo.

Martinelli agrees new deal with Arsenal

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has agreed on a new deal with the club, according to The Athletic. He will sign a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Gunners, and the new deal runs until June 2027.

Martinelli’s current contract runs until June 2024, but the club had a two-year option. They could have extended his deal until 2026.

Instead, they have agreed on new terms with the in-form attacker and will keep him longer at the Emirates Stadium. The new deal will excite Arsenal fans.

Martinelli has been on fire for Arsenal this campaign. He has scored seven goals and created six big chances in the Premier League alone, recording two assists.

The 21-year-old is one of the many reasons the North London club is topping the league table and on course to win their first league title in 19 years.

Martinelli’s stock has risen because he is now more of a consistent threat. His non-stop style causes problems for defences. Martinelli has battled niggling and long-term injuries to become a crucial part of head coach Mikel Arteta’s side.

He is a success story for sporting director Edu Gaspar who signed him from fourth-tier Brazilian side Ituano after only a handful of first-team appearances. He has gradually grown into a top-class performer delivering superb performances week in and week out.

Martinelli has 25 goals and 16 assists for Arsenal since joining the club in 2019. He is now a Brazil international, earning six caps under Tite for the Selecao.

Apart from what he is doing now, he still has his future ahead of him, and hopefully, they are his best days.

Martinelli came on in Arsenal’s 1-0 FA Cup loss to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight.

However, he could not do anything to salvage a result for his side as the Cityzens advanced to the next round.

