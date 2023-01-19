Report: Chelsea set to let £40M star leave for free, Liverpool preparing Keita & Marcelo swap deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea ready to let £40M signing leave for free

Chelsea are prepared to let Tiemoue Bakayoko leave the club on a free transfer, according to reports. Bakayoko joined the Blues in 2017, after their Premier League success under Antonio Conte.

But his £40 million transfer from Monaco was a major disappointment, with the Frenchman loaned out ever since. Bakayoko had loan spells at AC Milan, Monaco and Napoli before returning to Milan again.

The Serie A side have an option to buy the 28-year-old, but he is not in their plans, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

Instead, Turkish Super Lig club Adana Demirspor have offered Bakayoko a long-term contract until 2026.

Demirspor’s vice president is currently in Milan to discuss a deal which would involve Chelsea letting him go for nothing.

It appears the Blues have given up all hope of the midfielder developing into a usual Premier League player.

The Blues have been the busiest team in the January transfer window, signing the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix.

But owner Todd Boehly is far from done with making deals happen this month, as PSV star Noni Madueke is set to join the west London club.

The youngster offers manager Graham Potter yet another attacking option as Chelsea look to climb up the Premier League table.

A midfielder and a right-back are next on the agenda, with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool preparing swap deal involving Keita for Crotian star

According to Calciomercato Web (h/t Liverpool Echo), Liverpool are preparing a swap deal for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic with Naby Keita set to be offered in a swap deal.

This comes after arguably Keita’s most impressive display of this season midweek in the FA Cup clash against Wolves. He was very good that day alongside Stefan Bajetic with the Spanish youngster also impressive.

Keita is in the final months of his Liverpool contract. Liverpool are ready to ship him out and are willing to offer the player plus cash to Inter Milan to try and sign the talented Croatian Marcelo Brozovic.

Keita’s time at Liverpool has been very mixed. Coming to Anfield as a talented midfielder injuries have really not allowed him to become the player that he could have and was expected to be when first signed.

However, that is not to say that Keita does not have potential. However, his performances have been rather inconsistent. A fresh start might just be what the Liverpool midfield ace needs to resurrect his career.

Brozovic, on the other hand, is a world-class holding midfielder who has maintained a strong fitness record as compared to Keita. A part of the triumvirate in the national team alongside Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric, the Inter Milan man is class personified in his role.

However, with him, Liverpool could yet again face the same issues that they faced with Keita. Brozovic has a history of being injury prone and the last thing we want is to sign another player for the sidelines.

The form of Fabinho has been a huge concern for the Reds. Thus, signing someone for the holding midfield role makes sense and Brozovic makes a lot of sense for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

It remains to be seen how this particular transfer develops. It seems interesting but only time will tell if it works out.

