Report: Chelsea see £55m Caicedo bid rejected by Brighton, Ten Hag blocks Elanga move to Everton

Chelsea see £55m Caicedo bid rejected by Brighton

Chelsea have had an opening offer of £55 million for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion, according to David Ornstein.

The Blues made an offer in writing this week, but have seen it turned down by Brighton, who value the player at over £75m and don’t wish to sell any key assets this transfer window.

The south coast club have made their stance very clear and remain adamant that Caicedo isn’t for sale this month as they look to seal European football for next year. The Seagulls are currently seventh in the table, but can move three points clear in fifth place if they win the two games they have in hand on Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are keen to address their issues in central midfield following the failed pursuit of Benfica star Enzo Fernandez and have identified Caicedo as a priority target.

The Ecuador international was handed his Brighton debut by current Chelsea boss Graham Potter and the recruitment staff who first pointed him out to Brighton are now working for Chelsea, which has intensified links of a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

However, Brighton remain firm in their belief that Caicedo is going nowhere.

Chelsea are in need of a new central midfielder, with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante currently both out of contract this summer. But, their attentions have been elsewhere this window, with the only midfield arrival coming in the form of 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos, who is not yet ready to make a mark on the first-team.

The Blues have signed David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix (loan), Mkyhailo Mudryk and Santos so far this January, while they are close to adding PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madeuke after agreeing a deal with the Eredivisie club.

They are also in the hunt for a new right-back to cover for Reece James, who has suffered several injury issues in recent years.

Erik ten Hag blocks Elanga’s loan move to Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has blocked Anthony Elanga’s potential loan move to Everton due to concerns over the current climate at the Merseyside outfit, The Daily Star report.

The 20-year-old has been a fringe player for the Red Devils this campaign and he has played just over 600 minutes of first-team football across all competitions under Ten Hag.

As a result, he is open to making a temporary move elsewhere but it appears the Toffees are no longer in the race with Ten Hag not wanting him to join Frank Lampard’s side.

The Toffees are currently in a genuine relegation battle and the Dutchman is concerned that the environment could hamper Elanga’s progress and development.

Everton are no longer competing in the top half of the table. They just avoided the drop last term and are facing a more difficult season under Lampard this time around.

Some fans want the manager to be dismissed. Taking this into regard, Ten Hag would not want to send Elanga to Everton. He could be demotivated if their poor run continues.

The Dutchman has made the right decision to snub the Toffees’ interest. Bournemouth are also interested in Elanga and may face the same outcome due to their relegation fight.

In our view, Borussia Dortmund are probably best placed to pursue Elanga at the moment. They have yet to make an approach and are currently exploring conditions for a loan deal.

The Bundesliga outfit have offered opportunities to several upcoming talents. Elanga could get valuable experience at the highest level without the pressure of expectations.

United should look into a straight-loan agreement with Dortmund for the £22 million-rated star. They can reassess his situation in the summer based on the progress made.

