Report: Chelsea preparing Reece James for captaincy role

Chelsea are grooming Reece James to be the club’s future captain, according to The Telegraph.

James has become an increasingly crucial squad member, and the club are now preparing him to lead the team. Current skipper Cesar Azpilicueta could be on his way out of the club this summer, especially after the signing of Malo Gusto.

With previous vice-captain Jorginho joining Arsenal in January and third option N’Golo Kante sidelined, Chelsea must act.

Thiago Silva wore the armband in the last game, and is undoubtedly an excellent short-term solution.

However, Chelsea need to think about the future and James could be a ble option. The club believe James can lead the team, and they are encouraging him to undertake more off-the-pitch duties.

The England international recently gave an extensive interview where he spoke on behalf of the team and club.

James is a homegrown star in for the long haul after signing a contract until 2028. Chelsea are keen to see him grow in his leadership duties over the next 12-18 months.

Since returning to the club in the 2019/20 season after his loan spell at Wigan Athletic, James has gradually established himself in the Chelsea first team.

He has helped the club win the Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World cup. They have also reached three FA and one Carabao Cup final.

Fellow Cobham graduate Mason Mount was also one of the contenders for the captain role.

However, the midfielder’s future is in doubt as he has not signed a new contract with the club with 18 months left before it expires.

