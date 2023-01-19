Report: Chelsea offer bid to sign PSV star, Noni Madueke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Noni Madueke leave PSV for Chelsea, Rik Elfrink and Marco Timmer of Eindhovens Dagblad and Voetbal International respectively.

The sources disagree on exactly how much Chelsea are set to pay for the 20-year-old Englishman, with Elfrink suggesting that the Blues have offered a “big bag of money” worth €40 million. Timmer, on the other hand, says the fee will be in the region of €35m.

Madueke is reportedly eager to make the switch, which was in doubt when PSV turned down a previous offer of €30m.

He was given permission to leave the club on Thursday afternoon (19 January) and is expected to report to Chelsea imminently to complete a medical examination.

PSV signed Madueke as a 16-year-old, when he joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur, where he was involved in the youth academy. He subsequently made his debut for the first tea on 19 January, 2020 in a match against VVV Venlo that finished 1-1.

The midfielder, who has an Expected Transfer Value of €7.2 million, in part because he has suffered badly through injury problems over the last 18 months, has made 80 appearances for the Eindhoven club. In these matches, he scored 23 goals and created 14 more.

Madueke Chelsea’s sixth January signing

Madueke is set to be the second major loss for PSV during the January transfer window, having seen Cody Gakpo leave for Liverpool. The winger joined the Reds for €45m, which was a club record fee. This was also the type of money that PSV were looking to secure for Madueke.

Now PSV are looking to recruit offensively having lost these players. Viktor Tsygankov was mentioned for a long time, but the Ukrainian eventually chose Girona. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s club has now inquired about Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, though the competition for the Netherlands winger is set to be intense.

Madueke is set to be Chelsea’s sixth recruit of the January transfer window. The Blues have already signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana and Joao Felix, who joined on loan from Atletico Madrid without a purchase option.

