Report: Chelsea Give Inter 5 Days To Complete Lukaku Deal;United set for breakthrough in Onana talks

Chelsea Give Inter 5 Days To Complete Lukaku Deal

Chelsea have given Inter Milan ultimatum to close the deal for Lukaku by Monday 17th July or he will have to show up for training with Chelsea. The Belgian international was set to resume pre season training with Chelsea today but with him preferring a transfer back to Italy, the club pushed back his return date to next week to be able to facilitate his transfer. But if a deal is not completed quickly enough by Inter Milan who want to sign him, he will be forced to start pre season training at Chelsea.

Man Utd near Andre Onana breakthrough

Manchester United are set to make a breakthrough in talks over Andre Onana. Inter Milan have valued the goalkeeper at £51m throughout the summer but Sky Sports say a compromise is close. A deal could be sorted today with all parties wanting to reach an agreement before Onana’s return to Inter training on Thursday.

Taremi agent visits Old Trafford

The agent of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has posted an image of him visiting Old Trafford this afternoon. The Iran international striker has been linked to Manchester United this summer and is now into the final 12 months of his contract in Portugal, so could be available on a cut-price deal.

SportClub (

)