Report: Brighton set to sell Moises Caicedo to Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal is still hopeful that Brighton will sell Moises Caicedo if they sign a midfielder before Wednesday, the transfer deadline for the month of January.

The Gunners have made two offers for the 21-year-old central midfielder, but the Seagulls have not yet accepted either.

The Ecuadorian international has been on Arsenal’s radar for quite some time, and the club is eager to complete a deal before the transfer window closes. This season, Caicedo has been in outstanding form for his club.

According to Football.London, Brighton are hesitant to let him go because he is an integral part of their squad. However, if they can acquire a suitable replacement before Wednesday, they may be willing to let him go.

Arsenal is aware of this and hopes Brighton will be willing to sell Caicedo if a suitable replacement can be found.

The Gunners have submitted two offers for the 21-year-old, but neither has been accepted by Brighton as of yet.

It is believed that Arsenal’s most recent offer for Brighton was around £70 million, which is considerably less than the asking price of £90 million.

With only a few days remaining until the transfer window closes, Arsenal may be willing to increase their offer in order to close the deal.

If Arsenal can complete a deal for Caicedo, it would be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta as he looks to bolster his midfield options heading into the second half of the season.

If he can hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium, the Ecuadorian international could prove to be a fantastic acquisition for the Gunners.

With only a few days left until the January transfer deadline, it is uncertain whether Arsenal will be able to complete a deal for Moises Caicedo.

Brighton may be willing to sell him if they can find a suitable replacement by Wednesday, so there is still a chance that Arsenal will sign him before the transfer window closes.

SportsLight12 (

)