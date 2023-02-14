REPORT: Barcelona wants to bring in two attackers in the summer to support Lewandowski

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi and his men have been incredible in La Liga this campaign. Barcelona is ahead of their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the league table by eleven points but the Catalans will now switch their attention to their next match in the UEFA Europa League where they will be at loggerheads with Manchester United on Thursday night.

According to reports coming from Diario Sport, the Catalans want to bring in two players in the summer transfer window to help out Robert Lewandowski and reduce the team’s dependency on the striker.

The report claims that it is “significant” Xavi’s men have won seven games by just a single goal this season and are eager to bring in players who can help the team score more goals in games.

The report adds that the two players that have been mentioned are Vitor Roque and Yannick Carrasco of Atletico Madrid.

Victor Roque has made 8 appearances for the U-20 South American Championship in all competitions this season scoring 6 goals and making one assist in the process while Carrasco had made 25 appearances for Simeone’s men in all competitions this season contributing just 2 goals. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

