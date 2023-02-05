Report: Barca makes Fati transfer decision amid Man UTD link, Barca keen to add €30m defender Foyth

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barca make Fati transfer decision amid Man United link

Barcelona will block a move for Ansu Fati this summer amid reports linking the winger with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Sports outlet Fichajes report that the Premier League outfits are keen on the 20-year-old but that Barcelona have no intention to sanction his departure.

Fati is under contract with the Spanish giants until 2027 – while there is a €1b release clause attached.

It is thought that the Blaugrana are under no pressure to sell and they intend to keep hold of him for the upcoming window. However, Fati has not featured for Barcelona regularly this season, starting just seven games in La Liga so far.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for a fair amount of cash to spend in the summer, with a particular onus on bolstering the forward line. But it would take a pretty penny to lure Fati away from Catalonia.

Another Barca attacker linked away is Raphinha, but manager Xavi Hernandez ruled out a move for the Brazil international.

The club legend told reporters at a press conference: “[Raphinha] has been good, not only for his goals but also with his defensive work. He’s a criticised player, but he does a lot and we value him a lot.”

Xavi continued: “We will always support Raphinha — he’s the future of Barcelona.”

Data from FootballTransfers shows that Fati currently has an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of only €27.3m, while our model puts his valuation range between €20.5m – €34.2m.

Given Barcelona’s stance on the player, it means that clubs would have to go way over that sum to obtain the Spaniard. Fati has played 88 games in total for his current side, netting 25 goals in that period. The youngster has also featured nine times for the Spain national side, scoring twice.

Barca keen to add €30m defender Foyth in the summer

Barcelona are looking at former Tottenham defender Juan Foyth over a summer move.

Sport report that the side are hopeful of bringing a right-back into the fold after the departure of Hector Bellerin to Sporting Lisbon.

The side have already been linked to Bayern Munich outcast Benjamin Pavard, who is thought to be set for an exit from the Bundesliga giants in the upcoming window. But another target is Villarreal player Foyth.

The Argentine is currently considered as being one of the best full-backs in La Liga and is reportedly admired by Xavi Hernandez.

But the former Spurs man is contracted with the Yellow Submarines until 2026 and they would therefore have to fork out some €30m to purchase him. A lot will ride on Sergino Dest and Franck Kessie, whose futures will be decided in the coming months.

Foyth, who played mostly as a centre-back for Spurs, moved to Villarreal in 2020 initially on loan, before making a permanent switch the following year.

The 25-year-old was part of Argentina’s successful squad at the 2022 World Cup, making a showing in the semi-final victory against Croatia.

It is thought that Xavi is also after Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi, who was previously linked to Arsenal.

The manager recently stated that the doors will always be open for Lionel Messi to make a sensational return to the Catalan club amid speculation the attacker is about to sign a fresh deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s contract is up in the summer and his former teammate spoke about how he would like to bring the star back to the Nou Camp.

He told the Hindustan Times: “Why not (about the possibility of Messi’s return)? I think it depends on him.

“What he wants, what he feels. Of course, Barcelona is always Messi’s home. Doors will be opened for Leo, especially if I’m the coach here.

“Let’s see what he wants to do. The decision depends on Messi more than the club.”

