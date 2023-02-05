Report: Barca make Fati transfer decision amid Man United link; Everton plot move for Aubameyang

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barca make Fati transfer decision amid Man United link

Barcelona will block a move for Ansu Fati this summer amid reports linking the winger with Manchester United and Arsenal. Sports outlet Fichajes report that the Premier League outfits are keen on the 20-year-old but that Barcelona have no intention to sanction his departure. Fati is under contract with the Spanish giants until 2027 – while there is a €1b release clause attached.

SOURCE: Fichajes

Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

A report in FootballInsider suggests that the Merseyside club – who beat league leaders Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday – are looking to make a move for the striker. Everton are keen to sign a free-agent attacker after losing out on signings in January and Aubameyang appears to be a ble choice after he was axed from Chelsea’s 25-man Champions League squad on Friday. Chelsea also signed eight players over the course of the January transfer window, leaving his place in doubt.

SOURCE: Football Insider

Gallagher to be offered new Chelsea contract

Chelsea want to hand Conor Gallagher a new deal after blocking him from leaving last month, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old was linked with Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace during the January transfer window. However, the Blues were uninterested in losing him and are keen to hand him a new contract on improved terms.

SOURCE: The Sun

SportWeb (

)