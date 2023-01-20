Report: Atletico Madrid sign Depay from Barca, Arsenal push to complete €25m deal for Spezia star

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atletico Madrid sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Memphis Depay from Barcelona today. The attacker signed a two-and-a-half-year deal until 2025.

The 28-year-old already trained with his teammates yesterday after missing training with Barcelona.

Depay joins Atletico Madrid, hoping to help them secure their Champions League spot with the La Liga title seemingly out of reach. They have advanced to the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey, where they will face Real Madrid, and have crashed out of this season’s UCL campaign.

Atletico Madrid paid €3 million for Depay, who will replace Joao Felix in the Atletico squad.

Depay brings a wealth of experience, versatility, and a final third threat for head coach Diego Simeone’s side. He has spent the last two campaigns with Barcelona and knows the league well.

The former Olympique Lyonnais forward joined Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract. He spent four seasons in France after a rough spell in England with Manchester United.

Depay scored 76 goals and assisted 55 more for Lyon in his 178 appearances, even becoming the club captain.

In Barcelona, he scored 14 goals and assisted two more for the Catalans despite struggling with niggling injury.

Depay is an adept scorer and creator. He prefers to receive the ball in the left inside channel before turning and creating danger.

However, Depay also functions well as a striker due to his back-to-goal play, which allows him to hold up and link-up play with his teammates.

Also, Depay is an experienced Dutch international. He has 43 goals and 29 assists in 86 games for the Oranje. He is also very close to breaking Van Persie’s all-time scoring record for the European nation (50).

Depay is a solid attacking addition to Los Colchoneros, and they will find solace in their previous dealings with Barcelona. David Villa and Luis Suarez joined them from the Supercopa de Espana champions and helped them to domestic success.

Depay has experience leading teams to titles. He led PSV Eindhoven to the 2014/15 Eredivisie title, finishing as the top scorer with 22 goals that term.

Arsenal push to complete €25m deal for Spezia defender

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Spezia centre-back Jakub Kiwior, according to Meczyki.

The Polish news outlet claims that the 22-year-old is expected to sign a five-and-half-year contract worth €25 million. Both teams are in advanced talks, and the Gunners are expected to announce him soon.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his options at the back, and Kiwior fits the bill. The Poland international is a left-footed centre-back, and he is expected to provide cover and competition for Gabriel Martinelli if he joins the north Londoners.

Despite only making his international debut last year, Kiwior featured for his country at the World Cup in Qatar. He impressed as Poland reached the round-of-16, playing all but four minutes.

The former MSK Zilina man has featured in 37 Serie A games since joining Spezia in the summer of 2021.

Arsenal have been left impressed with his performances after months of scouting. Despite his age, Kiwior is very composed in possession, and he is also versatile.

He can also play at left-back and as a defensive midfielder, and Arteta could do with such a player.

The Gunners need to improve their squad depth if they are to go all the way and win the title.

They missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk, with Chelsea pipping them to the Ukrainian forward.

However, Arsenal are now set to land Belgian forward Leandro Trossard, and Kiwior could be next.

The deal would make him one of the most expensive Polish footballers of all time, and he is worth it.

AC Milan and Napoli were earlier linked with the youngster, but it appears he is set to swap Italy for London.

