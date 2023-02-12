SPORT

REPORT: Atletico Madrid is ‘very interested in signing struggling Barcelona forward

The Bluagranas will be hoping to extend their lead against current Spanish league champions Real Madrid when they lock horns with Villarreal tonight away from home.

Laporta and his camp could offload some players this summer transfer window and one player that has been linked away from Camp Nou is Ferran Torres.

According to the reports coming from SPORT, Atletico Madrid is ‘very interested’ in signing Ferran Torres.

The report has it that the 22-year-old Spanish forward who arrived from Manchester City in January 2022, for a fee worth €55 million plus add-ons made a brilliant start to life at Barcelona, but has declined slowly in the ongoing season.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid is showing an interest in the services of the struggling Barcelona attacker in the summer transfer market. Torres has made 23 appearances under Xavi this season in all competitions scoring 5 goals in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

