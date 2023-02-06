SPORT

REPORT: Atletico Madrid have approached Chelsea’s midfielder over a potential summer move

After a goalless draw against Fulham, Graham Potter, and his men will switch their interest to their next game in the English Premier League where they will be at loggerheads with West Ham United away from home.

The Blues had an active winter transfer window as they signed Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro, Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, and Malo Gusto among others. One player that has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge is N’Golo Kante.

According to reports coming from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid has set their sights on a potential summer move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The report has it that the 31-year-old’s current contract with the Blues expires at the end of the season and the player is yet to sign a new deal which has given way to speculations over his future.

The report adds that the Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have already reached out to Kante’s representatives to express their interest and see whether the midfielder would be open to making a switch to Spain.

Kante has made just 2 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

