Report: Arsenal set to open talks for Marco Asensio;Forest want to sign Henderson on permanent deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal set to open talks for Asensio

Arsenal are set to open talks to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio ahead of the summer transfer window. Asensio is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he’s able to sign for a new club for free in the summer transfer window. Despite finding it difficult to break into the team on a regular basis at the start of the season, Asensio has started to find himself getting more minutes as the season goes on. This season, Asensio has managed two goals and three assists in 14 La Liga games. Now, according to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are set to open talks to sign Asensio ahead of the summer transfer window.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Nottingham Forest want to sign Dean Henderson on permanent deal

Dean Henderson was once tipped as a potential replacement for David de Gea. After coming through the academy at Manchester United, it’s no secret that his sights have always been on becoming the first choice goalkeeper. Not everything has gone to plan for Henderson. He was supposed to get a chance in the team at the beginning of last season, though he was ruled out for a sustained period after testing positive for coronavirus. According to a report by The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest have made Henderson a ‘top target’ in the summer. Steve Cooper is keen to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis after signing him on loan last summer.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Arsenal join Man Utd in race for Ansu Fati

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have joined the race to sign Manchester United target Ansu Fati in the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old is one of the highly-rated youngsters in world football but his position at Barcelona has come under the radar amid his limited first-team football this season. The youngster has been a regular substitute for most of the campaign and Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal are one of the teams that are closely monitoring the Spaniard.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

RSport (

)