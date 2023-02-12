Report: Arsenal ready to cash in on Balogun, Man United quoted €75m for De Gea replacement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal ready to cash in on Balogun

Folarin Balogun has lit up Ligue 1 on loan at Reims this season with 14 goals from 21 games, but his path to first-team football at parent club Arsenal is blocked…

Balogun joined Reims on loan at the start of the season in search of regular playing time, and has duly outscored Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to sit proudly atop Ligue 1’s goalscoring charts.

But back in London, Gabriel Jesus – last summer’s marquee signing from Manchester City – will have recovered from his knee injury by the time Balogun returns, while Eddie Nketiah has been performing admirable in the Brazilian’s absence.

AC Milan, Marseille and Villarreal reportedly sense an opportunity, and so too, it would seem, do Arsenal.

“Arsenal are expected to decide what is next in their plan for Balogun in the summer, aware that the next window looks set to be the best chance to secure a sum that could represent good value for their academy product, off the back of his prolific Reims spell and also with the time left on his existing contract,” report the Daily Mail.

Balogun’s existing Arsenal contract runs until June 2025, meaning there is enough time on it for the Gunners to command s significant fee.

Balogun, and England youth international who was born in New York to Nigerian parents – and therefore still eligible to represent three countries internationally – is valued at €14.3 million by FootballTransfers’ in-house algorithm, although Arsenal might now demand significantly more.

Balogun scored 13 goals in 11 Premier League 2 games last season, and Milan have expressed their interest before.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a new striker with Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic 36 and 41 respectively, even if they are both still able to perform at the top level, injury permitting.

Man United quoted €75m for De Gea replacement

David de Gea has been told to drop his Manchester United wages down if he wants to stay, and the club will need to spend big for their No.1 target as his potential replacement.

De Gea has been a loyal club servant for more than a decade, sometimes captaining the Red Devils on the way to 178 clean sheets from 518 games – which have included some spectacular saves.

But his ball-playing ability, or relative lack thereof, remains a worry at Old Trafford. The club would like him to stay on beyond the end of the season, but he would need to drop his wages down from £375,000 to £200,000 per week.

United’s primary transfer target in the position is Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who has also emerged as Portugal’s No.1 over the last year. But he signed a new five-year contract in November, one that includes a €75 million release clause.

According to Lisbon newspaper A Bola, Porto plan to hold out for that fee.

“Erik ten Hag’s side will need to trigger Costa’s €75m release clause,” they report. “Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa won’t accept anything less for him.”

Costa has impressed for Porto once again this season, keeping 13 clean sheets across his 25 games in all competitions, including three in the Champions League.

That aforementioned fee would make Costa the second-most expensive goalkeeper of all time, meanwhile, behind De Gea’s fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, who swapped Athletic Bilbao for Chelsea for €80m in 2018.

De Gea’s own €21.3m transfer to United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 was a British record for a goalkeeper at the time, but has since been overtaken multiple times, by Alisson, Ederson, Aaron Ramsdale and, another reported Man Utd target, Jordan Pickford.

