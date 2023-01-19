Report: Arsenal in the front row to sign Zaniolo, Liverpool plans on late January swoop for Neves

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Arsenal in the front row to sign Zaniolo

Arsenal are in the front row to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma, according to Calciomercato.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Giallorossi over the past few years but he appears to be eyeing a new challenge after turning down a contract extension.

The Italian has already entered the final 18 months of his Roma deal and Calciomercato report that he has asked to part ways ahead of a possible Premier League move.

League leaders Arsenal are in the ‘front row’ to sign the former Inter Milan graduate, but Spurs are also in the running to land the attacker, valued at €35-40 million.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently in advanced talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Leandro Trossard. Spurs were initially keen on him but the Gunners are clear favourites.

It seems the Gunners are now planning to beat their north London rivals to another forward as they look to boost their prospects of winning an unexpected league title.

Trossard could be seen as a quality back-up to Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing. The Belgian can also play up front. Meanwhile, Zaniolo could provide cover for Martin Odegard and Bukayo Saka.

The Italian likes to operate from the attacking midfield and right-wing positions. He should be a quality signing for Arsenal, having got over his worrying injury record.

Zaniolo suffered two serious knee ligament injuries between January 2020 and May 2021, but he has since avoided any major injuries which should please the Gunners.

Aside from bolstering their attack, the club should also look to pursue a quality holding midfielder such that they have cover for Thomas Partey, who has been injury prone.

Mohamed Elneny has been a decent deputy in the Ghanaian’s absence but there are doubts over his fitness, having picked up a knock in training before the north London derby.

Liverpool plan on late January swoop for Neves

25-year-old Portuguese international Ruben Neves is a name that often stands linked with a move to Liverpool. Amid interest from other clubs including Barcelona, Manchester United and Newcastle United as well, the player could move to the Reds in case the offer for the player proves to be good enough.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers captain has enough Premier League experience on his back and could prove a good fit for the Merseysiders given the transitioning midfield they have on board already. With Jordan Henderson and James Milner almost at the twilight of their careers, it is crucial for the management to make moves for a midfielder in the transfer window.

Moreover, the contracts of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expire in less than six months from now, and the club needs to think beyond them as well. With Fabinho also not at his usual best, it is certain that the Reds need a midfield makeover sooner than later.

The Mirror claims that the Reds plan to acquire the former FC Porto midfielder before the end of the mid-season transfer window in January, which is supported by a report from Football Insider.

Neves is capable of playing any midfield role in Jurgen Klopp’s ideal 4-3-3 formation. Although primarily a defensive midfielder, Neves has goal contributions with a number of them coming from central midfield areas as well.

28 goals and 12 assists in 236 appearances for the Wolves as a defensive midfielder certainly speaks a lot about his attacking output. Defensively as well, the player is extremely rigid as we saw in the FA Cup games against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Signing a player of his calibre and potential could potentially be a positive move for Liverpool as they look to improve their form and have a better chance in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the league securing a UEFA Champions League spot.

However, as we saw earlier this summer, Neves’ interest to move to Barcelona could mean that the Reds miss out on getting him on board in the summer, and that is why, perhaps they are planning a bid this window.

Barcelona, Manchester United and the likes can be tough competitors, but Neves will know which team out of them needs a world-class midfielder urgently. There is a void he can fill and a place he can make his own in our midfield if he does wish to join us.

