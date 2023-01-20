Report: Arsenal FC reach full agreement to sign their second player in January transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the report from Skysports and respected Italian Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, English Premier League table toper Arsenal football club have reached full agreement to sign their second player in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Gunners announced the signing of Belgium national team star Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion football club on Thursday, and they have also agreed to sign Poland national team star Jakub Kiwior for €20 million from Italian serie A club-side Spezia football club.

The 22-year-old has been in an astonishing form for Spenzia football club in all competitions this season and his excellent performance has never gone unnoticed.

Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move to many top clubs in Europe’s top five leagues like Napoli football club, Atletico Madrid football club, LOSC Lille, AS Roma football club and Olympique Lyon before Arsenal football club eventually won the race.

The youngster played all Poland national team’s matches in 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and he has also played 17 matches in the Italian Serie A this season. He is now expected to undergo medical at Arsenal in the next hours and he will be the Gunners second signing of this January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano reported his verified Twitter handle on Friday afternoon that;

“Arsenal football club have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior, here we go! Contracts are being signed with Spezia, fee in excess of €20m with add-ons. Understand Kiwior has agreed personal terms on five year deal, medical will be completed in the next 48 hours. It’s done.

