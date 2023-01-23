Report: Arsenal eyeing Zubimendi swoop, Man United plot summer move for Osimhen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal eyeing Zubimendi swoop

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi has been a huge part of Real Sociedad’s stellar campaign so far. La Real sit comfortably in third spot in the La Liga table, seven points from Atletico Madrid in fourth, with just Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of them, respectively.

Arsenal have been linked to the midfielder and appeared willing to pay the €60m release clause in the player’s contract. Reports in Spain – Cadena Ser – suggested that the player had knocked them back – but given his quality, it seems this one isn’t going away just yet.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have forged a partnership but some cover would be worthwhile for Arsenal given their standing in the Premier League – with a chance to win the title for the first time since 2004.

If they were to purchase the 23-year-old Spaniard, just what would they be getting?

In short: an astute orchestrator. Considered Sergio Busquets’ successor for the Spanish national team, Zubimendi has slowly developed as a No.6 for Sociedad, having before been asked to fulfil the box-to-box role.

Xabi Alonso, who coached Zubimendi at youth level, said of the midfielder: “Martin’s a player all coaches would want. He’s generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself. He has that ability to generate play, to make those around him better, always offering solutions; to improve the move. He understands what the next step is before the ball gets to him. He has that ability to organise, the axis.”

In Sociedad’s 4-4-2 diamond shape, which is littered with technical midfielders, Zubimendi operates ahead of the back-four as a pivot, with Manchester City legend David Silva ahead as the No. 10. Such a position requires great footballing intelligence and an ability to generate tempo and help in transition. Zubimendi, now in his third season as a first-team regular, ticks all the boxes in this regard.

Zubimendi is the heartbeat of Imanol Alguacil’s system. He seldom carries the ball but finds the perfect pass to enable the three men just ahead to find areas of space and conjure dangerous attacks. He offers great passing ability – even when striking lofted balls – and can also find players in the attacking third with seamless hits along the ground. There is no razzmatazz with Zubimendi, no deft dribbling and bullish runs forward, he is more of an architect whose also able to clean up and force turnovers in the middle of the pitch.

He makes 1.50 interceptions per 90 and wins 70.8% of his aerial duels. Like Partey and Xhaka he is, therefore, able to provide a great physical presence in midfield and offer protection to the defence. But his quality of balls and technical ability would arguably provide Mikel Arteta with a better choice than the aforementioned players to truly build the Spaniard’s style, the Pep Guardiola-infused possession-based blueprint that asks Arsenal to control the game and find space inside the box with regular probes.

The San Sebastian-born player has an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of €24.8m but Sociedad have set a release clause of €60m. If Arsenal were to meet that and get Zubimendi over the line, it would offer that boost to make the title this season almost certain.

Man United plot summer move for Osimhen

Manchester United want to sign Victor Osimhen, but Napoli are planning to offer him a £120k-a-week contract to keep him at the club.

That’s according to Area Napoli who claim the Nigeria international is a man in high demand ahead of the transfer window.

United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be prioritising the addition of a world-class striker at the end of the season.

He has signed Wout Weghorst, but that is very much a short-term fix for what has become a long-term problem. And it seems the Man United manager has his eye on one man in particular.

According to Area Napoli, United want to bring the 24-year-old hitman to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

However, Napoli are willing to do everything they can to keep him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

They have a policy of paying nobody more than €3 million (£2.64m) per year. Despite this, they are prepared to offer Osimhen a whopping new contract with €7m (£6.15m) per year.

That’s a huge contract offer by Serie A standards. The thing is, United will be able to offer him a lot more than that without breaking a sweat.

Osimhen will surely want to test himself in the Premier League, and what a superb signing he would be for the Red Devils.

He is powerful, has pace in abundance and is a superb finisher. He has netted 13 goals and four assists in 15 games this season. His career record of 80 goals in 171 outings also makes for pretty impressive reading.

Osimhen would take United to another level entirely. Whether Napoli can keep him out of the Red Devils’ clutches will be intriguing to watch.

