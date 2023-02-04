Report: Arsenal and Liverpool plot Thuram swoop, Messi to start talks with PSG over a new deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs plot Thuram swoop

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham are all vying to sign one of the Bundesliga’s best forwards who is soon to become a free agent, which will be one of the most intense summer transfer battles.

This month, Premier League clubs engaged in a record-breaking January transfer window, spending a staggering £815m.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea led the way, with Todd Boehly’s club spending close to £300 million on new players.

Two Premier League stars are already far superior to the most expensive of these players, Enzo Fernandez, who was purchased for a British record fee.

This summer shows no signs of a reduction in expenditures, especially at Chelsea. With the Premier League firmly established as the most competitive league in the world, the struggle to maintain elite status grows more intense each year.

In addition to the struggle to avoid relegation, the competition to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League is equally intense.

This season, teams like Chelsea and Liverpool have fallen behind. And this may provide Arsenal and Newcastle with the opportunity to return to the competition.

Arsenal appears to be well-positioned. In order for them to finish outside of the top four in the Premier League, they would need to suffer a dramatic second-half collapse.

Obtaining Champions League football will provide Arsenal with additional funds to bolster their team. Nonetheless, if rumors are to be believed, their next offensive addition may come for nothing.

Accordingly, Arsenal is one of the leading suitors for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract with the Bundesliga club and can leave on a free transfer. With 65 goals scored in 274 career games, the 25-year-old certainly knows how to score.

Indeed, his record for Gladbach in the Bundesliga is more impressive. He has scored 41 goals in 121 games for Die Fohlen.

This record of slightly more than a goal every three games makes him an attractive signing.

Thuram, who was heavily linked with a move in January, including to Chelsea, opted to stay put and wait until the summer.

According to AS, the race to sign Thuram on a free basis is accelerating. They claim that six clubs are vying for his signature, with Arsenal prepared to compete with Tottenham and Liverpool for his services.

In addition, Atletico Madrid is keen on Spain, while Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested.

According to AS, Thuram has already expressed his desire to play in the Champions League next season. And with Juventus — after a 15-point deduction — and Liverpool facing an uphill battle to secure a top-four finish, they appear to be eliminated from contention.

This appears to limit the striker’s options. Newcastle or Manchester United, both of whom have been linked with January moves, may yet reignite their interest.

Nevertheless, a move to the Premier League seems likely given the lucrative opportunities available. Indeed, Premier League clubs could attempt to entice him with inflated salaries and a signing bonus in lieu of a transfer fee.

Thuram, who is capable of playing across the front three or as a central striker, is being touted as one of the “bargains of the summer.”

Messi to start talks with PSG over a new contract

Lionel Messi is expected to have concrete talks with PSG over a new contract in the coming weeks. Representatives for the two parties will be meeting within the next two to three weeks to iron out the details of the contract and finalise the new contract.

Prior to the 2022 World Cup, Messi and PSG had a verbal agreement to continue together beyond the 22/23 season. And after a victorious run in Qatar, he is expected to continue in Paris.

The length of the contract will be discussed on priority, alongside an increased salary for Lionel Messi. The Argentine has performed remarkably well this season, and wants his new contract to reflect his contributions on the pitch.

As a result, he is expected to receive an improved offer from the French giants. PSG hope to keep him until his retirement, or at least for the next few years, in order to dissociate his identity with Barcelona.

Messi could be one of the few people to win the World Cup and the Champions League in the same season, as his side have a huge match against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. He is not expected to retire from the national team yet either, and could feature in the next Copa America if he chooses to continue.

