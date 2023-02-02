SPORT

Report: All Charges Against Mason Greenwood Has Been Dropped

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United midfielder, Mason Greenwood has regained freedom as the Criminal proceedings against him have been dropped.

According to a report by Sky , the Greater Manchester Police announced that the investigation into the case involving the 21 year old footballer which was opened in January 2022 have, today (Thursday, 2nd February 2023), been discontinued by them.

They said that the Mason Greenwood who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

It will be recalled that a video of the England international where he was abusing and molesting his girlfriend surfaced online in January 2022. Due to the gravity of the allegations levelled against him, he was suspended by his club, Manchester United and his sponsors terminated the contracts they had with him. He was later charged for rape and abuse last year. But Greenwood has finally regained his freedom.

Nasagist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2 Strong EPL Teams That Could Drop Points In Match Day 22 This Weekend

2 mins ago

CHE vs FUL: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-Off Time, Team News, Form, Formations And Potential Line Ups.

11 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying About Greenwood After All Charges Against Him Was Dropped

27 mins ago

Fans react as all charges against 21 Year Old Man United Forward has been dropped

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button