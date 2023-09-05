Report: Alaba rejected Saudi Arabia offer- Report; Chelsea set to offer new long-term deal to Ian Maatsen

Alaba rejected Saudi offer

Real Madrid defender David Alaba was offereda a €20M-a-year contract to play in Saudi Arabia this season but rejected the offer, Spanish media outlet Revelo have reported.

SOURCE: Revelo

Chelsea set to offer new long-term deal to Ian Maatsen

Chelsea will offer Ian Maatsen a new contract despite accepting a Deadline Day offer for him, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues had a very busy summer indeed and it could have been even busier had Ian Maatsen agreed to depart on Deadline Day.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

United share price plummets

The Manchester United share price has dropped more than 20% this week, amid reports the Glazer family are set to scrap all plans to sell up, Sky Sports are reporting.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Anderson quits Scotland camp

Elliot Anderson has pulled out of Scotland Euro 2024 squad. The Newcastle United midfielder has returned to his club for treatment after suffering an injury in training. Anderson had played for Scotland at under-age levels before he switched to England at under-19 level. He returned to play for the Scots at under-21 level – but is yet to win a senior cap.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

