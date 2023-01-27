REPORT: Al Nassr Manager Blames Cristiano Ronaldo For Their Saudi Super Cup Disappointing Defeat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Saudi Professional Football League giant and current league leader, Al Nassr were in action yesterday in the Saudi Super Cup ties away from home against Al-Ittihad FC at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

The visitor in the show of the night were not at their very best as they were stunned by the host who put up an impressive style of play thereby made them the dominant side in the keenly contested encounter.

The host won the game with a convincing three goals to one scoreline at full time which as such booked a spot for them in the next stage of the competition.

The host in the first half took a double lead going into the half time break courtesy of goals from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 15th and 43rd minute respectively to make it two goals to nil.

The visitor in the second half at first stepped up their game as they put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays thereby got the deficit reduced in the 67th minute with a goal from Anderson Talisca to make it two goals to one before Muhannad Shanqeeti sealed the remarkable win for the host in the 93rd minute to end the game three goals to one at full time.

With report reaching out today, Al Nassr Manager Garcia has attached the blame for their disappointing defeat and exit from the competition to Cristiano Ronaldo who made little or no meaningful contributions for his team at the heart of the attacking line.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the game was not at his best for his new club in what was his second competitive game which was not really a good start for the Portuguese talisman having fired blank in the two games played.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)