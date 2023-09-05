Report: Al-Ittihad prepare £215m bid for Salah; Man Utd open talks to extend Wan Bissaka’s stay

Al-Ittihad prepare £215m bid for Salah

The i report that Saudi side Al-Ittihad are preparing a world record £215million bid for Mohamed Salah. The Saudi side are believed to have seen offers of £150m and £175m knocked back by Liverpool already but are ready to test The Reds’ resolve one last time. The i claims that Saudi sources are saying the player “Will want to hear them [Al-Ittihad] out” on a contract offer. Sources have claimed that Salah would be in line to earn £2.4m-a-week at Al-Ittihad.

SOURCE: The i

Man Utd open talks to extend defender’s stay

Manchester United are reportedly keen on extending right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka’s stay at the club as they initiate talks with the player over a new deal, according to Telegraph. The defender currently has a year left in his existing contract and the club have the option to extend it by one more year but they want to tie down the player for a longer period with a brand new deal.

SOURCE: The Telegraph

Ndombele’s Galatasaray move

Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele has officially moved to Galatasaray. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ndombele has put pen to paper on a deal with the Turkish champions. The midfielder joins Galata on a season-long loan from the North Londoners. A buy option is included worth €15million (£12.8m) for the France international.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

