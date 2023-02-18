Remains of former Chelsea player, Christian Atsu found in Turkey quake rubble

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eleven days after the earthquake that tore apart Turkey and Syria, devastating news linked to the world of sport was confirmed. Christian Atsu is among tens of thousands of other victims. The 31-year-old had been missing since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that took place in the early hours of the morning of February 6.

According to Reuters Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries. The Ghana international, had spells with Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle.

He scored a last-minute winner for current club Hatayspor in their home game against Turkish Super Lig rivals Kasimpasa on Sunday, February 5 – just hours before the devastating event unfolded.

The Ghanian was part of the Newcastle team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.

Anike (

)