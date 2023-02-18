SPORT

Remains of former Chelsea player, Christian Atsu found in Turkey quake rubble

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eleven days after the earthquake that tore apart Turkey and Syria, devastating news linked to the world of sport was confirmed. Christian Atsu is among tens of thousands of other victims. The 31-year-old had been missing since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that took place in the early hours of the morning of February 6.

According to Reuters Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries. The Ghana international, had spells with Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle.

He scored a last-minute winner for current club Hatayspor in their home game against Turkish Super Lig rivals Kasimpasa on Sunday, February 5 – just hours before the devastating event unfolded.

The Ghanian was part of the Newcastle team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.

Anike (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arteta Laments on Arsenal Playing Early Kickoff Match After Playing During Midweek

10 mins ago

Video: Morocco Official To Take Charge Of Flying Eagles, Senegal Clash –

24 mins ago

Footballer Christian Atsu’s lifeless body has been found, 11 days after being declared missing

26 mins ago

AST vs ARS: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button