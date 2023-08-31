SPORT

Reguilon: 2 key qualities he will bring to Man United.

Man United switched attention to Sergio Reguilon for financial and football reasons. However, Sergio Reguilon will become Man United’s fourth signing this summer. So, checkout two key qualities he will bring to Man United.

Stability at the back

Serguo Reguilon was considered as one of the best left backs in the world. However, it is obvious that he will rediscover his best form under Erik Ten Hag. So, he will bring defensive stability to the midfield and the back line. He has good positioning, and detects dangers easily. However, his doggedness is among the reason why Erik Ten Hag wants to secure his signature. His presence will reduce the pressure on Lisandro Martinez, who has been exposed by the injured Luke Shaw lately.

Unpredictability

The versatile left back will spice Man United’s back line. Man United are heavily dependent on Andre Onana saves and Lisandro Martinez bravery, which doesn’t bode well for the team.

