Referee’s Wrong Decision Against The Spurs Despite 1-0 Win Over Man City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No doubt that it was a disappointing result for Pep Guardiola’s side having failed to close the gap to two points in the Premier League table. Harry Kane’s fifteenth-minute goal earned a maximum of three (3) points in the game for Tottenham Hotspur. Hence, Arsenal maintains its five points lead in the league table despite having a game at hand.

The loss was Manchester City’s fifth against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with an aggregate of 6-0 goals, while the only goal scored was Harry Kane’s two-hundredth (200th) goal in the Premier League and its two hundred and sixty-seventh for the Spur to become the club’s all-time goal scorer.

Though Tottenham Hotspur secured a victory, the centre referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made a mistake in issuing a red card to Cristian Romero in the eighty-seventh minute of the game. A vivid look at the event shows that Jack Grealish dives towards the player’s leg and he should have received a yellow card rather than Cristian Romero being awarded a second yellow card.

DanJoan (

)