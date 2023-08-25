Referee Mike Dean admits to denying Chelsea of a clear penalty just to save his friend

Chelsea football club match against Tottenham Hotspur last season at Stamford bridge remained one of the most intriguing game of the season, it saw Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte engage in a touchline outburst that was a box office but away from that touchline spat, the match had other controversial moments as well as entertainments.

The game provided four goals in total and ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw but it was Anthony Taylor’s inability to use the video assistance referee to spot a clear hair pull on Marc Cucurella that left many Chelsea supporters complaining even till this day.

Thiago Silva was livid with Anthony Taylor in that match Twitter photos

To make the matter worse the video assistance referee of that match mr Mike Dean finally admitted to his error in not calling the attention of the central referee.

Mike Dean told ESPN UK that he missed the stupid hair pull on Marc Cucurella at Chelsea versus Tottenham match which was pathetic from his point of view, he did not want to send Anthony Taylor up because he is a mate as well as a referee.

Mike Dean (left) was the VAR for the day while I was Anthony Taylor (right) was the centre referee Twitter photos

Anthony Taylor was the central referee for that match and missed many crucial decisions and never bothered to check the side screen for that particular incident on the advice of Mike Dean.

Romero pulled Marc Cucurella hair in that match Twitter photos

