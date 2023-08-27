Referee honours Cristiano Ronaldo by signing his hattrick ball during Al Nassr’s last game

Recall that over the weekend, Al Nassr locked horns with Al Fateh and it was an entertaining encounter as we witnessed a 5 goal thriller. Senegalese Midfielder, Sadio Mane opened the scoreline for Al Nassr just 27 minutes into the game and Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead few minutes later courtesy of a brilliant finish.

Ronaldo scored again in the 55th minutes before Sadio Mane completed his brace a while later. The Portugal National Team Captain finally scored his hattrick shortly before the full time whistle was blown and that was all Al Nassr needed to cling all three points.

One of the most talked about moment after the game was when Ronaldo took his hattrick ball to the Referee after the game and without wasting much time, the official took a pen and registered his signature on the ball.

That was Cristiano’s 63rd career hattrick but he still celebrated it like it was his first and it’s absolutely amazing. He will definitely score more judging from how hungry he is whenever he’s on the pitch.

The above photo captured the moment when the Referee was signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s hattrick ball and he seems really excited judging from the smile he wore on his face.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer to ever play the beautiful game judging from what he has done and what he’s still doing for the culture, he has been on top of his game for over two decades now and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

