Reece James Spotted With Denis Zakaria At The Chelsea Gym Today.

Denis Zakaria has been out of action for Chelsea Football Club for some weeks now, and it’s indeed good to see him today with Chelsea right back Reece James.

Checkout the photo of Reece James and Denis Zakaria that was seen on social media today below.

In the above photo, Reece James and Denis Zakaria were seen at the Chelsea Gym as they continue to work hard ahead of their Premier League game Versus Westham United.

Denis Zakaria’s hair was finely cut as seen in the above photo, why Reece James is still with his usual haircut and they were both smiling for the camera.

Chelsea’s game Versus Westham United this weekend will kick off by exactly 1:30 Pm Nigerian Time, and it will no doubt be a very tough game.

What do you have to say about this Chelsea fans? You can freely drop your comments in the comment section below.

