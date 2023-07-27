Reece James reveals the one thing he hopes for at Chelsea Football Club

Few moments ago, Chelsea Football Club Right Back, Reece James publicly came out to reveal the one thing he hopes for at the club. During a recent interview, Reece James spoke about a lot of things and one of them was about being the captain of the club.

The England International revealed that he would really love to be captain of Chelsea Football Club someday. He stated that he have been at Chelsea Football Club all his life and he always dreamt of being the captain of the club.

He further stressed that when the time is right, he hopes that he’s being given the opportunity.

“In his Words”

“Ofcourse, I would want to be captain. I have been at Chelsea my whole life, I have always dreamt of it. I am sure when the time is right, hopefully it happens”, The England International said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Reece James is considered as one of the finest Right Back in the English Premier League, he rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge some couple of years back under Frank Lampard and ever since then, he has managed to cement his place as a regular starter for both club and country. James is loved and respected at Chelsea and we hope that someday, he gets to captain the club just like said. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

